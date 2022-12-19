Post pandemic, South Asia's oldest Queer pride walk returns with added shades and bigger issues

"When my son opened up about his sexual orientations, I felt so lucky that I was in Canada considering that the legal barriers against same sex relationship continued to exist at that point of time. Gradually, my son got transformed into a transwoman and I saw how the Canadian society accepted her in the way she is. Now after attending the pride walk here, I can feel that Indian society is gradually opening up against the social taboo. And having done my schooling and graduation from Kolkata, I feel so proud that this City of Joy has been the pioneer on this count," she said.



The striking feature of this year's walk was that the parents of several Queer children preferred to walk a mile along with their kids as if to send a message to the society not to equate the Queer individuals with anti-social elements.



Celebrity chef Shaun Kenworthy and his wife Pinky Kenworthy, a celebrity ramp model of the yesteryear, added enthusiasm to the participants by walking with them as an expression of solidarity to the cause they had been struggling all along.