Postgraduate medical admissions: SC upholds 20 pc quota for in-service officers in Maharashtra

"We are of the considered view that the judgement of the Bombay High Court does not call for interference," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by some candidates against a judgment of the high court which refused to grant them relief.

"From the academic year 2022-23, government approval is being given to reserve 20 per cent seats for in-service candidates for admissions to PG medical and diploma courses in government and civic-run medical colleges in the state, the Maharashtra government resolution had said.

In September, Maharashtra's medical education ministry has notified a 20% quota in postgraduate (PG) medical admissions for in-service medical officers.

The government order issued on Monday evening comes nearly six months after the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government announced 25% reservation in PG medical admissions for MBBS graduates who serve in district hospitals for a minimum of three years before applying.