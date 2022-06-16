Prayagraj administration put up posters, identify houses for more demolitions
Even as questions are being raised over the demolition of the houses of the people who allegedly took part in protests against the BJP spokesperson for her remark against Islam, the Praygraj district administration has identified 34 more houses that will be demolished and posters of 59 people have bene put up at Attala area of the city.
Police claim that they have photo evidence of people taking part in violence but cannot ascertain whether they live in that locality or not. Therefore, posters have been put up. We expect people to give information about these people, SSP Ajay Kumar said.
Kumar said that police will release a warrant against the absconding miscreants. Even after this, if the miscreants do not surrender before the police or the court, their houses will be attached. He also said that action will be taken against those who give shelter to the miscreants by registering a case.
So far 92 miscreants have been arrested by the police in connection with the violence in Attala region of Prayagraj. Police claim it has also identified 40 more miscreants but they are absconding.
The district administration has asked the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) to check the property details of the people arrested in this case. The PDA has identified 34 houses, that it claims have been illegally constructed. The houses have been identified with red marks – thus sending shivers among the residents that these might be demolished also.
Meanwhile, Sumaiya Fatima, younger daughter of Javed Mohammad alias Javed Pump, the alleged main conspirator of last Friday’s violence at the Atala area in the city, claimed that her father is innocent and alleged that he has been framed in the case.
“My father has never been involved in any unlawful activity. He is a peace-loving citizen, is very helpful, and in fact always had cordial relations with police and district admiration.
Sumaiya further claimed that her father was in the house for the entire day on Friday (June 10), went to the nearby mosque for namaz, and had lunch with them at home. “In the evening, he again went to offer namaz and while coming back home went with police on his own scooty. At around 12.30 am, lady police arrived and asked my mother Praveen Fatima to come to the police station,” she added.
Talking to the media, she alleged that they have been paying house tax and water tax for years but their house has become illegal overnight.
Javed’s lawyer KK Roy said that Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished the house that was in his wife’s name and had been gifted to her by her father. All records of the property show that Praveen Fatima, not Javed Mohammed, is the owner, he claimed.
Roy even claimed that he has filed a petition in the court with the prayer that PDA should construct a new house for his client, Praveen Fatima, and punish the PDA officials responsible for the illegal act.