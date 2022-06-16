Prayagraj administration put up posters, identify houses for more demolitions

Even as questions are being raised over the demolition of the houses of the people who allegedly took part in protests against the BJP spokesperson for her remark against Islam, the Praygraj district administration has identified 34 more houses that will be demolished and posters of 59 people have bene put up at Attala area of the city.

Police claim that they have photo evidence of people taking part in violence but cannot ascertain whether they live in that locality or not. Therefore, posters have been put up. We expect people to give information about these people, SSP Ajay Kumar said.

Kumar said that police will release a warrant against the absconding miscreants. Even after this, if the miscreants do not surrender before the police or the court, their houses will be attached. He also said that action will be taken against those who give shelter to the miscreants by registering a case.

So far 92 miscreants have been arrested by the police in connection with the violence in Attala region of Prayagraj. Police claim it has also identified 40 more miscreants but they are absconding.