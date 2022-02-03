Prayagraj court sends notice to PMO after PM wears Army uniform
The applicant of the plea that PM Modi wearing the Army uniform was punishable under Section 140 of the IPC
The Prime Minister’s Office has been issued a notice by a district court in Prayagraj after a plea was filed against PM Modi “for wearing the Indian Army uniform last year on his visit to Kashmir”, reported Bar and Bench.
Advocate Rakesh Nath Pandey filed an application under section 156(3) of the CrPC. He argued that PM Modi wearing the Army uniform was punishable under Section 140 of the IPC, which prevents civilians from wearing the uniform of a “soldier, sailor or airman”.
While this application was rejected by Chief Judicial Magistrate Harendra Nath in December 2021 for not being under his jurisdiction, District judge Nalin Kumar Srivastava has taken cognisance of the application and issued a notice to the PMO.
