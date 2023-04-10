Preity Zinta claims being harassed in Mumbai: I'm a human being first, then a mom and then a celebrity

Actor-entrepreneur Preity Zinta has opened up about facing harassment on two separate occasions in Mumbai and said the incidents have left her a "bit shaken".

In a lengthy post on Instagram and Twitter, Zinta revealed that a woman tried to take a photograph with her toddler Gia, but when the actor "politely" said no, the lady "suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby." "This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn’t a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn’t want to make a scene," the actor, who shares twins Gia and Jai with husband Gene Goodenough, wrote.

Detailing the second incident, the Kings XI Punjab team co-owner said she was rushing to the airport when a disabled man started getting "aggressive" as she couldn't offer him money due to lack of cash at the time.

"I had a plane to catch & this disabled man kept trying to stop me.Over the years he has harassed me for money & I have given it to him when I could.This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card.

"The lady with me gave him some money from her purse. He threw it back at her cuz it wasn’t enough & started getting aggressive," she wrote alongside a video of the disabled man following her car.