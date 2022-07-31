Premchand's 1931 essay on Hindu-Muslim unity and a muddled history of mistrust

Let us now turn to culture. One can hardly see any fundamental difference between the two. If Muslims are identified by pyjamas, Hindus in Punjab and the frontier provinces also wear pyjamas. Even the ‘Achkan’ can hardly be associated exclusively with Muslims.

Our gods and prophets are different. But just as we worship our gods for their wisdom, knowledge, spiritualism, sacrifice and their valour, Muslims too revere their gods for the same reason. We worship Shiva, Rama, Krishna and Vishnu while they look up to Prophet Mohammad and Hussain. If we venerate Rama, there is no reason not to venerate Hussain.

We go to temples while Muslims go to mosques and Christians to the church. But neither Jains nor Arya Samajis visit Hindu temples. But do we look at them differently? Sikhs too do not visit our temples but go to the Gurudwara. But we do not pick up a quarrel with them. If Hindus can overlook age-old differences and bitterness among their own castes and communities, on what ground do we object to Muslims offering Namaz? Indeed, Mahatma Gandhi does not mind praying in churches.

So, what can possibly explain the Hindus’ hostility towards Muslims? Is it because of cow slaughter? Or is it because Muslims do not wear the sacred thread or retain a tuft of hair on their head? As for the sacred thread, 80 per cent of the Hindus do not wear it and not all Hindus sport tufts either.

That leaves us with cow slaughter. We should be aware that in Arab countries there are no cows. They have camels and horses. In India we do revere the cow because ours is primarily an agrarian society. But very few Hindu rulers or Hindus educated abroad have abstained from consuming beef.

We are of course entitled to worship the cow. But we are not entitled to force others also to worship the cow. We may at best appeal to their sense of propriety. Moreover, only the poor among the Muslims eat beef. Most of them were low caste Hindus and had converted due to atrocities by the upper castes. They do nurse grievances against upper caste Hindus and tend to give vent to their feelings. But by and large Muslims also avoid eating beef.

If we speak of the rivalry between Hindi and Urdu, it is limited to the small section of the educated elite. In fact Muslims living in other states speak regional languages and can hardly be described as Urdu Bhakts.