Preparations in full swing for the proposed Sankalp Chintan Shivir of Congress

Preparations are in full swing in both Delhi’s AICC headquarters and at Udaipur for the proposed Sankalp Chintan Shivir of the Congress.

Excitement is palpable in the city of Udaipur for this Shivir that would see the participation of all big leaders of the Congress. The Shivir will almost have the same flavor that is usually witnessed during an AICC session and like the AICC session, the various committees formed would submit their report that would form the basis for the introspection camp. Thus it is likely that the camp will discuss issues beyond the party’s dismal performance in the recent poll.

It is likely that the party’s leader would affect some changes in a few states where the Pradesh Congress would be reorganised and new appointments of PCC presidents would be made. The party is likely to make such new appointments before the Udaipur camp which is scheduled from May 13 to 15.

The change in Haryana has already been carried out by replacing Selja Kumari with Udaybhan, a four-time Haryana Vidhan Sabha legislator. Prior to Haryana, the party-appointed Mandi MP Pratibha Singh as the President of the Pradesh Congress. She is the wife of the late Chief Minister Virbhandra Singh and she replaced Kuldeep Rathore, who served as the PCC president for three years. Four working chiefs have also been appointed to assist her. The four working president appointees are- Harsh Mahajan, Rajinder Rana, who defeated former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, Pawan Kajal, and Vinay Kumar.