President Murmu announces relaxation in norms for Indian diaspora in Suriname to get OCI card

President Droupadi Murmu announced that India has decided to extend the eligibility criteria for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card up from the fourth to the sixth generation of the original Indian immigrants who had arrived in Suriname from Indian territories.



She made this announcement on Monday after witnessing a cultural festival in capital Paramaribo on the occasion of the commemoration of 150 years of the arrival of Indians in Suriname.



She said that the OCI card can be seen as an important link in their 150 year old relationship with India.