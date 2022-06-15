Presidential election 2022: Opposition decides to field joint candidate

The two-hour long meeting, which was presided over by Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, was attended by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala. Shiv Sena was represented by Priyanka Chaturvedi and Subhash Desai; DMK by TR Baalu, JD(S) by HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy, SP by Akhilesh Yadav, RJD by Manoj Jha, PDP by Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference by Omar Abdullah, RSP by NK Premachandran and CPI by Binoy Viswam. Praful Patel and PC Chacko of the NCP were there along with Pawar. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also participated in the meeting.

Pawar indicated at the beginning of the meeting that he would not be willing to contest the Presidential elections. Mamata Banerjee then suggested the names of Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi as the Presidential candidates from the Opposition.

Even as Farooq Abdullah’s name was suggested, his son Omar turned it down even as other parties said that this was not the time to discuss names.

At the press conference after the meeting, Banerjee said the main thing was that all important opposition parties had attended it. "We will consult with Sharad ji and others to finalise a candidate," she said.

“In our country bulldozing is going on. In our democratic system all institutions are being misused politically, which is why it is required that all of us sit together more often,” she added.