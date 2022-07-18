Presidential poll: Electoral fate of Murmu, Sinha to be stored in ballot boxes, not EVMs

While making an appeal on Sunday, Presidential Candidate for opposition Yashwant Sinha said, "there is no whip in the Presidential Election, which takes place on the basis of a secret ballot. The Makers of our Constitution devised the method of the secret ballot to underscore the fact that members of the Electoral College should have the freedom to heed the call of their conscience."

In light of the above statement, lets understand the process of presidential poll in India.

Ever wondered why electronic voting machines, used in four Lok Sabha elections and 127 assembly polls since 2004, are not deployed in polls to elect the President and Vice President of India, members of Rajya Sabha, and members of state legislative councils?

The EVMs are based on a technology where they work as aggregator of votes in direct elections such as the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Voters press the button against the name of the candidate of their choice and the one who bags the maximum number of votes is declared elected.

But the election of the President is held in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote.

In accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, every elector can mark as many preferences, as there are candidates contesting the election.

These preferences for the candidates are to be marked by the elector, by placing the figures 1,2,3, 4, 5 and so on, against the names of the candidates, in the order of preference, in the space provided in column 2 of the ballot paper.