Prez accepts Koshyari's resignation, Ramesh Bais becomes new Maha Governor

In an anticipated development, President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (80).



Simultaneously, the President has transferred Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais as the new head of Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, according to an official communique this morning.



The appointment of Bais (75), who has been the previous Governor of Tripura, will take effect from the date he assumes charge in Maharashtra.

Last month, Koshyari told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he wished to retire after serving as Maharashtra's Governor for 4 years.

"Governor Koshyari has expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life in reading, writing and other leisurely activities," read a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

An RSS veteran, who has served as a Chief Minister and an MP in both Houses of Parliament, Koshyari was appointed as Governor in 2019.