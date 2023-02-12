Prez accepts Koshyari's resignation, Ramesh Bais becomes new Maha Governor
Accepting the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and of Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh, President Droupadi Murmu appointed 13 new Governors
In an anticipated development, President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (80).
Simultaneously, the President has transferred Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais as the new head of Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, according to an official communique this morning.
The appointment of Bais (75), who has been the previous Governor of Tripura, will take effect from the date he assumes charge in Maharashtra.
Last month, Koshyari told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he wished to retire after serving as Maharashtra's Governor for 4 years.
"Governor Koshyari has expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life in reading, writing and other leisurely activities," read a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.
An RSS veteran, who has served as a Chief Minister and an MP in both Houses of Parliament, Koshyari was appointed as Governor in 2019.
The President has carried out a major gubernatorial reshuffle involving accepting the resignations of one Governor (Maharashtra) and one Lt. Governor (Ladakh), and 13 new appointments/transfers across India.
The press communique says, "The President of India has accepted the resignations of Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Shri Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh."
It further notifies the following appointments:
(1) Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh
(2) Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim
(3) C.P. Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand
(4) Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh
(5) Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam
(6) (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh
(7) Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh
(8) Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur
(9) La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland
(10) Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya
(11) Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar
(12) Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand appointed as Governor of Maharashtra
(13) vBrig. (Dr.) Shri B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh
The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines