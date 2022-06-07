Price paid by India for bigotry on live TV – diplomatic crisis and strained relations with close allies

There are lessons to be drawn from the controversy over remarks made by office-bearers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, triggering a mini diplomatic crisis and inviting public condemnation from India’s closest allies in the Arab and Islamic worlds.

The Arab region, especially the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), a powerful grouping of six nations, is cautious, and, to emphasise, conservative in taking positions on domestic narratives and political issues in friendly countries. They are known to engage with friendly countries discreetly on sensitive issues and convey their displeasure, if any, privately through diplomatic channels.

The controversy over the BJP leaders’ insulting remarks against the Prophet of Islam and his wife was dealt with swiftly and publicly by the GCC nations, a rare departure from previous stances on events involving Muslims and Islam.

The first lesson is that the prime-time discussions, often poisonous and brazenly bigoted, on Indian news channels are no longer confined to the borders of India. Most Indian news channels are part of bouquets of service providers in Arab countries and a time difference of just 90 minutes means prime-time in India is prime time in the Gulf region.

Also, controversial remarks made in Hindi or other Indian languages on live television break linguistic barriers and reappear in social media and get amplified.