Primary healthcare system needs revival: Dr Chandril Chugh, top neurologist now helping unprivileged in Bihar

The story of the journey of a highly trained neurologist from the gleaming, sanitized environs of some of the most-acclaimed US-based medical schools and hospitals in the world to the dusty, chaotic streets of Bihar with a mission to dispense affordable and efficacious medical care to economically unprivileged patients might sound like something straight out of a movie script.

It may sound even more unlikely that such an individual, facing challenges such as patients skeptical of the intent behind such an endeavor, disparagement by peers and long separations from loved ones wouldn’t consider returning to a far more lucrative and steady tenure at a corporate-run tertiary healthcare facility in a metropolitan city.

Dr Chandril Chugh is, however, not the kind to give up easily. “It’s sometimes difficult to keep at it in the face of great odds. The biggest challenge is that most people remain unconvinced that a well-qualified medical practitioner indeed wants to provide them quality medical care without charging them a small fortune. But I don’t intend to quit anytime soon. I believe that my good intentions and perseverance will eventually bear fruit,” he says.

Dr Chugh (41) specializes in minimally invasive brain procedures. He is skilled in endovascular surgical neuroradiology, a coveted medical super-specialty that has revolutionized critical patient care by eliminating the need for open brain surgery. Indeed, he is one of the most acclaimed neurologists not only in India but even in the US, where he received higher education at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago, the ivy league Perelman School of Medicine at University of Pennsylvania and Texas Stroke Institute in Texas.

Despite the attraction of setting up a practice in the US, he decided to return to India in 2016 – ‘because it is home’, as he puts it – and joined as head of the department of interventional neurology at a reputed tertiary care corporate hospital in Delhi.

During that tenure, he helped save the lives of innumerable patients, but was eventually disillusioned with the ‘corporate culture’ at such hospitals, where, he says, patient welfare is secondary to revenue generation to such an extent that he began to abhor the system.

He then decided it was time for him to pursue his vision of helping the disadvantaged sections of society. He moved to Bihar, because it lags behind other states in medical care and scores poorly on socioeconomic indices. “It perhaps has the poorest healthcare system and poor patients can ill afford proper medical care,” he says.

He established an NGO, Sankat Mochan Trust, and set up clinics under the name ‘Dr Good Deed’, because, he says, his prescriptions always advise patients to perform at least one good deed a day, something, he says, makes you feel good about yourself at the neurocognitive level and helps with the healing process.

“I want to provide reliable medical opinion and a trustworthy line of treatment to patients at the primary healthcare (PHC) level so they don’t need to flock to big cities like Delhi where they are forced to spend large amounts of money at expensive private hospitals, often ending up in penury and indebted for life. Or else they spend months on the roads outside AIIMS in scorching heat or freezing cold,” says Dr Chugh, who has a cumulative experience of over 16 years.

So far, he has set up tele-consult clinics in Ramnagar, Betia, Chhapra and Arah. “The idea is to try augment the primary healthcare (PHC) system at the grassroots. The whole trouble problem with India’s healthcare system today is that the PHC system is in shambles. PHC clinics neither have qualified doctors nor any semblance of infrastructure to tend to the ailing,” he says.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the once-robust PHC system set up and nourished by successive governments after independence has now become practically defunct, with neo-liberal regimes serving corporate interests without any qualms. If the PHC system was functional, lakhs would not have died in the second COVID wave with their bodies getting dumped in the rivers,” he points out.

Dr Chugh spends most of his time at the clinic in Patna which is the hub and nerve center of his project. It is here that he usually operates from for over ten hours a day, fielding calls from scores of patients.