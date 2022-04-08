Prime Video unveils the trailer of its first legal drama, 'Guilty Minds'
Prime Video today launched the trailer of its upcoming legal drama, Amazon Original Series Guilty Minds, starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in the lead. Created and directed by Shefali Bhushan, and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar, the legal drama follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers. While one is the epitome of virtue, the other is associated with a leading law firm, dealing with all shades of grey.
The series also stars Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani, Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Pranay Pachauri, Deepak Kalra and Chitrangada Satrupa in pivotal roles and features guest appearances from actors such as Karishma Tanna, Shakti Kapoor, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Girish Kulkarni and Saanand Verma.
Launched at a prestigious Law College in Mumbai in the presence of students and faculty from the institute, it was accompanied by a panel discussion featuring Lawyers Monica Datta, Ravindra Suryawanshi, Creator and Director Shefali Bhushan, Actors Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra and moderated by Dr. Paritosh Basu, Senior Professor and Chairman, MBA Law, NMIMS.
“At Prime Video, our endeavor has been to create and showcase content that is just as diverse as our customers. Amazon Original Guilty Minds is our first legal drama and an exciting new addition to our library,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video. “The series is our first collaboration with creator and director, Shefali Bhushan, who has presented an authentic and realistic portrayal of Indian courts through a variety of relatable cases. And, the phenomenal performances by our actors have breathed life into the narrative, making Guilty Minds a truly thrilling and compelling watch.”
“Guilty Minds for me is more than just a series based on two prolific lawyers who fight for justice and their clients. It is a representation of all that I’ve learned about the law through my family. Growing up, the Law was a constant topic of discussion on the dinner table at my house and I have always been intrigued by it. So, I wanted to present a realistic take on the legal system and Guilty Minds does that through the varied cases it explores.” said Shefali Bhushan, creator and director of Guilty Minds. I hope the viewers will love it as much as I loved creating the series.”
Co-directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar, and produced by Karan Grover, Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui, Guilty Minds will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 22, 2022.
