Prior notice was needed for demolition drive, BJP leaders are lying: Ajay Maken

A delegation of Congress leaders which included former Union minister Ajay Maken and AICC in-charge of the state unit Shaktisinh Gohil visited violence-hit Jahangirpuri on Thursday but were stopped by the police from going to the area where an ‘anti-encroachment drive’ was conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation a day before.

The demolition drive was stopped following a Supreme Court order to maintain status quo on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Maken said that the drive was an attack on the poor people and their means of livelihood. He cited court judgements to emphasize that the drive was conducted by violating the rules.

"This demolition is illegal. I was an urban development minister too, and I know how laws work. They cannot do this without any prior notice. BJP leaders are lying," Maken said.