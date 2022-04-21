Prior notice was needed for demolition drive, BJP leaders are lying: Ajay Maken
Former Union minister Ajay Maken said that Jahangirpuri drive was an attack on poor people and their means of livelihood. He cited court judgements to emphasize it was conducted in violating of rules
A delegation of Congress leaders which included former Union minister Ajay Maken and AICC in-charge of the state unit Shaktisinh Gohil visited violence-hit Jahangirpuri on Thursday but were stopped by the police from going to the area where an ‘anti-encroachment drive’ was conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation a day before.
The demolition drive was stopped following a Supreme Court order to maintain status quo on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, Maken said that the drive was an attack on the poor people and their means of livelihood. He cited court judgements to emphasize that the drive was conducted by violating the rules.
"This demolition is illegal. I was an urban development minister too, and I know how laws work. They cannot do this without any prior notice. BJP leaders are lying," Maken said.
Gohil also hit out at the BJP, saying the so-called anti-encroachment drive was an attempt to divert attention from rising inflation in the country.
Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar asked why chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had not visited the area.
"How come bulldozers are being allowed when there's section 144 imposed here. One sided action that is being taken. They are targeting Muslims. We are here to ensure they get justice," he said.
Several senior leaders of Delhi Congress were also part of the delegation.
Some leaders, including Anil Kumar, sat on dharna at the spot but were asked by the police to move.
