Prioritise water conservation and forest protection on Sunderlal Bahuguna's first death anniversary

Sunderlal Bahuguna, the person most closely associated with the movements and campaigns to protect Himalayan forests, died on this day, May 21, exactly a year back at Rishikesh at the age of 94.

His first death anniversary is being observed on May 21, 2022.

The veteran environmentalist and the Chipko ( hug the trees) movement was also a freedom fighter and regarded Mahatma Gandhi as his most prominent teacher and mentor. He devoted his life to applying principles of non-violent struggles in the context of increasingly important tasks of protecting forests and rivers.

Along with his wife Vimla ( who was more formally trained in Gandhian principles and methods by Sarla Behn, the European disciple of Gandhi), and several deeply committed Gandhian activists and villagers of the Garhwal region of Western Himalayas, he was involved in many struggles to protect trees marked for felling and to prevent the construction of gigantic dams despite warning of risks by scientists.

Born in a village along the bank of the Ganges river in Tehri Garhwal, as a schoolboy he met Sridev Suman, a freedom fighter who later sacrificed his life during a jail sentence, and decided to follow his example of a deeply committed social life.