Privatisation of banks is against welfare economy but Modi govt keen to revive pre-nationalisation days

As expected at the time of nationalisation in 1969, the PSU banks continued to play a vital role in promoting the welfare function of the state, as visualised in the Constitution. Bank nationalisation in India had a more pressing objective in 1970s, which was to channelise institutional credit to sectors that had been neglected till then but whose growth was vital for the economy, such as peasant agriculture. These sectors were charged lower interest rates, and there were ‘priority sector norms’ to ensure that they got a certain share of the credit.

Apart from providing security on savings of millions of small depositors, public sector banks have always been at the forefront in implementation of various government schemes, social sector insurance schemes, including loans to self-employed, Mudra schemes, crop loans to farmers and to small and medium enterprises. Green revolution was successful and made the nation sovereign in food production which was possible thanks to support from the banking system. Wide expansion of bank branches to villages, provision of crop, dairy cattle loans, fertiliser subsidies, etc, have largely benefited the rural poor and reduction of poverty up to some extent.

In 1969, when private banks were nationalised, the then government had informed the Parliament that “the operations of the banking system should be informed by a larger social purpose, and should be subject to close public regulation”, it would serve the purpose of “severing the link between the major banks and the bigger industrial groups”, which had so far controlled credit, “the interests of the depositors of the banks which have been nationalised, will not only continue to be fully safeguarded but will now have the backing of the state itself.”

With initiation of neoliberal bank reforms undue preference to private banks, various bank scams, insolvency, lakhs of defaulted loans borrowed by major corporations belonging to Ambanis, Adanis, Choksi or Vijay Mallya became rampant. The Indian government is working hard to push the clock back to pre-nationalisation days. The profit-seeking financial systems that are not legally forced to distinguish between speculation and enterprise are equally vulnerable. And even such legal force is scarcely enough.

As a result, large sections of the disadvantaged households, small farmers and SMEs are not being able to access affordable credit facilities today from public sector banks. Despite loud claims of Mudra cheap credit extended to nearly five crore small entrepreneurs (a whopping Rs 3lakh crores), nowhere the beneficiaries are visible and unable to fetch cheap credit, thousands of SMEs are shuttering down every month.

From the point of view of the legal implications, the PSU banks are entities set up under Article19(6)(ii). Coming within the ambit of Article 12, they are deemed to be an arm of the state. As such, they are an instrument of the State in promoting the welfare role spelt out in the Directive Principles, especially Article 38(1) (“promote the welfare of the people”), Article 38(2) (“minimise the inequalities in income”), Article 39(b) (“the ownership and control of the material resources of the community are so distributed as best to subserve the common good”), Article 39(c))”that the operation of the economic system does not result in the concentration of wealth and means of production to the common detriment.”). In addition, they are also subject to the provision relating to reservations for the SCs/STs/ OBCs under Article16.