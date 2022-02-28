Priyanka Gandhi addresses mega rally in Tamkuhi Raj, seeks another term for UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu
Located at the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border, Tamkuhi Raj assembly seat is known as a Congress stronghold. Despite investing huge resources there during polls, BJP has failed to wrest the seat
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday addressed a mega rally in Tamkuhi Raj assembly seat and sought another term for UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu who is contesting there.
Lallu won the seat in 2017 and in 2012 assembly polls consecutively.
Addressing the rally, Priyanka said that Lallu has always worked for the benefit of the poor.
Calling Lallu “sangharsho ka sathi (a friend at the time of struggle)”, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Lallu stood like a rock whenever a situation came…and helped people”.
Lallu also addressed the rally and attacked those who left the party ahead of the polls.
It has fielded Asim Kumar to take on Lallu this time who is said to be at number three in the triangular fight.
It may be recalled that Lallu was handpicked by Priyanka Gandhi as the UP Congress president.
Earlier in the day, Priyanka led a huge car rally in Balia district where former PM Chandra Sekhar was born. Known as the “young turk” of the Congress in 1970s, Chandra Sekhar was a close confidant of Indira Gandhi but later quit the party and joined Janata Party.
He was the only politician who never held any position in government before assuming PM’s office.
