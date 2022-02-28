Priyanka Gandhi addresses mega rally in Tamkuhi Raj, seeks another term for UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday addressed a mega rally in Tamkuhi Raj assembly seat and sought another term for UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu who is contesting there.

Lallu won the seat in 2017 and in 2012 assembly polls consecutively.

Addressing the rally, Priyanka said that Lallu has always worked for the benefit of the poor.

Calling Lallu “sangharsho ka sathi (a friend at the time of struggle)”, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Lallu stood like a rock whenever a situation came…and helped people”.