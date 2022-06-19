Priyanka Gandhi supports Agnipath protesters, appeals for calm
The Congress on Sunday staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Agnipath armed forces recruitment scheme.
Lending support to the thousands of youth protesting across several states against the 4-year recruitment, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi urged the angry protesters to not destroy the public property.
She asked them to take a cue from the farmers' protests, the months-long stir that remained peaceful throughout and culminated with the government scrapping the three farm laws.
"I want to tell the youth, we understand your pain. Don’t forget that this country is yours. The property of this country is yours. Don’t damage it," Priyanka Gandhi said during the Congress party's satyagrah at Jantar Mantar.
"This government doesn't work for women, the poor or the youth, it is for the big industrialists. These schemes are being introduced with only one goal in mind, and that is to remain in power," she added.
