Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address public gatherings in favour of Congress candidates in Punjab on Sunday
To accelerate the election campaign which is in its last phase, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Punjab on Sunday and address public gatherings in favour of the party candidates.
Priyanka will also mobilise women and infuse a new energy and enthusiasm among the woman folk in Punjab during her one- day election visit to Punjab.
As per the information, Priyanka will reach Bathinda on Sunday morning and hold a public meeting at Kotkapura and seek votes for party candidate Ajaipal Singh Sandhu. Sandhu is a Congress nominee against sitting AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has pitched Mantar Singh Brar as a candidate while Dargesh Kumar is a candidate from Capt Amrinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) from here
She will also interact with women at Dhuri, one of the hot seats during state Assembly elections, in Sangrur district of Punjab. The congress leader will seek votes for party candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy, a sitting MLA from this seat.
Goldy is facing Aam Aadmi Party CM face and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann in Dhuri. Randeep Singh of BJP and Parkash Chandra Garg of SAD are also trying their luck from Dhuri.
To ensure Mann’s wing from this seat, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal and her daughter had also sought votes for AAP CM candidate while addressing a women's convention at Dhuri on Saturday.
To mobilise the public in favour of the Congress, Priyanka will also hold a road show at Dera Bassi in favour of party candidate from this seat, Deepinder Singh Dhillon. Dhillon is facing SAD’s NK Sharma, who is also considered a right hand of Sukhbir Singh Badal, and BJP’s paratrooper Sanjeev Khanna. The AAP is relying on Kuljeet Singh Randhawa, a former president of Dera Bassi Truck Union.
She will fly back to Delhi from Chandigarh International Airport, later.
