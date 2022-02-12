Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address public gatherings in favour of Congress candidates in Punjab on Sunday

To accelerate the election campaign which is in its last phase, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Punjab on Sunday and address public gatherings in favour of the party candidates.

Priyanka will also mobilise women and infuse a new energy and enthusiasm among the woman folk in Punjab during her one- day election visit to Punjab.

As per the information, Priyanka will reach Bathinda on Sunday morning and hold a public meeting at Kotkapura and seek votes for party candidate Ajaipal Singh Sandhu. Sandhu is a Congress nominee against sitting AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura.