Probably forgot to fill fuel: Priyanka takes dig at BJP's 'double engine' pitch, calls for change in HP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the BJP's "double engine" government was there in Himachal Pradesh for the last five years but it probably forgot to fill fuel in it, as she sought to corner the ruling party on the issues of unemployment and the old pension scheme.

Addressing a rally in Una ahead of the assembly polls, she also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that changing medicines frequently neither helps in curing the ailment nor benefits anyone, saying people are being told that they are sick and must keep having the old medicine.

Making a strong pitch for a change of government in the state, she said that if the Congress comes to power it will approve 1 lakh jobs and return to the old pension scheme in the first cabinet meeting itself.