Prolifics begins hiring programme; focuses on Indian tech talent
In an attempt to expand its employee base, Prolifics, a global digital transformation leader, has begun its recruitment drive across India
In an attempt to expand its employee base, Prolifics, a global digital transformation leader, has begun its recruitment drive across India. They are mainly aiming at providing an opportunity to fresh graduates from engineering colleges across India, to begin their careers with the company, where they can work on key projects with cutting-edge technologies in an open and collaborative environment.
The company is looking to hire young talent for the role of software engineer trainee and the hiring process started on 15 August 2022.
“We are looking for people who possess a passion for technology and innovation and a desire to impact top-tier clients and work with world-class tech partners”, said Partha Patnaik, Global HR Head, Prolifics.
In view of the exploding demand for tech talent and to harness the full potential of the market opportunity, the US-based company, which is bullish on hiring Indian talent, will be visiting engineering colleges across India for their hiring program.
“India is among the few countries that are currently leading technological transformation and innovation. The country is a gold mine of tech talent that could help us make a difference in the industry”, said Sharath Nag Rahula, Global Talent Head, Prolifics.
Prolifics is a digital engineering and consulting firm helping clients navigate and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.
