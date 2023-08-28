Promising crores, dispensing a few thousand: Congress takes dig at PM's Rozgar Mela

The Congress on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged lack of employment opportunities, saying he is holding Rozgar Melas as he is feeling the "heat of an election year" and to save his image.

Addressing a Rozgar Mela this morning, Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to the youth, mostly in the security forces.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described the Rozgar Melas as "EMI--Empty Manipulative Instalments".

"By promising two crore jobs annually Modiji is distributing a few thousand recruitment letters to our youth in the form of EMIs," he said.

"Modiji, if you had even an iota of concern about the future of the youth, you would not have played with their aspirations by participating in this PR stunt. The youth of the country have recognised the BJP's lies, gimmicks and betrayal, and they will definitely show the Modi government the way out in 2024," he said in Hindi on microblogging site X.