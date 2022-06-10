Prophet comments row: Massive protests at Jama Masjid, Delhi, demand for BJP's Nupur Sharma's arrest

People in large numbers protested at Delhi's Jama Masjid over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled leader Naveen Jindal, earlier on Frday.

No call for protest given by Masjid, said Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid.

There was no call for protest from the Masjid committee. In fact, yesterday when people were planning to protest we clearly said to them that there is no call for the protest from Jama Masjid (Committee), said Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid, Delhi.

We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them, said Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid, Delhi

People protested at Jama Masjid against the statements of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal. We have removed the people from there. The situation is under control now, said Delhi Police

Scores of people, carrying placards, shouted slogans against Sharma.



Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.



The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a social media analysis, they had said.



Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed, and journalist Saba Naqvi have been named in the FIR.