Prophet row: Clerics, Muslim leaders ask people to suspend plans for further protest

The AIMIM state unit president Shaukat Ali said that the party does not support any dharna or demonstration that are unconstitutional. Messages have been sent to all the state unit office bearers, district presidents, and workers to maintain a distance from them.

He said that the AIMIM demands an impartial inquiry into the Prayagraj incident by a committee constituted by the Allahabad high court and a special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh government as the action of the police against members of a particular community is biased.

He claimed that Praygraj police has falsely lodged an FIR against the district president of the AIMIM. "We will oppose this partisan behaviour of the police in the court of the law," he said

Similarly, the office-bearer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Malik Aslam said it is the duty of every Muslim to stand together when anyone belittles Islam but at the same time it is critical to maintaining peace. The police were working in a biased manner. This action has further vitiated the atmosphere, he added.

The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has issued an appeal to Islamic scholars and clerics to refrain from appearing in TV debates where issues related to Prophet Mohammad are discussed.