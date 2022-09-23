Prophet row: SC transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
SC clubbed and transferred to the Delhi Police all FIRs registered against journalist Navika Kumar over the controversial remarks made by Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate
The Supreme Court on Friday clubbed and transferred to the Delhi Police all FIRs registered against journalist Navika Kumar over the controversial remarks made by ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate moderated by her.
A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari said no coercive action would be taken against Kumar for a period of eight weeks so that she can avail remedies in the interim period.
It also granted liberty to Kumar to move the Delhi High Court for quashing of the lead FIR.
The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police will probe the matter.
The apex court on August 8 had granted interim protection from arrest to Kumar and issued notices to the Centre, West Bengal government, and others on Kumar's plea seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against her.
Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.
Kumar was booked after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad on Kumar's show.
Sharma's controversial remarks had created a furore and even led to some Islamic nations summoning Indian ambassadors and high commissioners. The ruling BJP government had distanced itself from Sharma and also suspended her, reported Bar and Bench
FIRs came to be registered against Sharma and Kumar in various parts of the country.
Kumar was booked in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.
She then moved the apex court seeking quashing of the cases or clubbing of the same and transferring to one State.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines