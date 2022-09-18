Protest at Chandigarh University after 'rumours' of objectionable videos of girls being made

Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the students of the university to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.



"It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society," Bains said in a tweet.



Urging people not to pay any attention to any rumour, SSP Soni said no case of attempted suicide by any woman student came to notice. He also said no death took place in connection with the incident.



To another question, Soni said forensic evidence was being collected in the matter.



Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati also reached the university campus to take stock of the situation.



"I understand parents' concern and I want to assure them that the incident is being investigated by the police," she said.



"It is a matter of deep investigation why the woman, who made the video, did so. Whether or not she shot videos of other girls is a matter of investigation," Gulati said.



