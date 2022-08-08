Protesting Anganwadi workers and helpers detained by Delhi Police; no end in sight to woes

Almost all the terminated workers have been struggling to make ends meet even though the union has helped most of them with some money so that they are able to buy their monthly ration.

“The government asks us to do a lot of work, but they want to underpay us. We also want to be treated at par with government employees. Delhi is expensive and we also want our children to study and get better jobs. How will we do that without a raise in our wages?” asked Poonam Rani, who used to work at an Anganwadi in Aya Nagar, near Mehrauli.

Poonam received the termination notice on March 16, 2022, through the messaging platform WhatsApp. Her husband used to work as an electronics technician but had lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown. She has two teenage children in school and has had to borrow money to pay their fees.

Single mother and Anganwadi helper P Anita’s termination notice too was served on March 16 along with her mother’s, who is an Anganwadi worker. “The union has been helping us and I have been trying to get a few jobs so that I can continue to send my two children to school. We have been borrowing money in the hope that we can return it once we are reinstated,” said Anita.

The Anganwadi workers and helpers were demanding an increase in their monthly honorarium to ₹25,000 for workers and ₹20,000 for helpers and timely payment of their wages. The workers are currently paid ₹9,678 and the helpers ₹4,839.