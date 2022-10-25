Proud of him: Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also expressed his happiness over Rishi Sunak's elevation.



Bommai said the Britishers ruled India for over 200 years and they would have never expected such a big development.



"Today, Indians are on all fronts and have got elected as MPs in several countries. Now, Rishi Sunak has got elected as the new Britain PM. The wheel of fortune has turned completely," he said.