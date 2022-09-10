Public debt of Gujarat has risen from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 3.2 lakh crore during BJP rule

There is a Sanskrit proverb that goes: Rinam kritva ghritam pibet, yavan jivet sukham jivet. It means: live as long as you have a good life and live comfortably (eat ‘ghritam’ or ghee, being a marker of said good life) even if you have to take a loan. The proverb fits the philosophy of the mercantile class—and the state of Gujarat—to a T.

When the BJP first came to power in Gujarat in 1995, the state’s public debt was around Rs 10,000 crore. By the time Narendra Modi became chief minister in 2001-02, the debt had mounted to Rs 45,301 crore. In 2014, when Modi left the state for New Delhi, the CAG put the total debt of the state at Rs 2.21 lakh crore. The cumulative debt ballooned to an all-time high of Rs 3.2 lakh crore in 2021-22, higher than the annual budget of Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the 2022-23.

What is more, the state’s public debt is projected to go up to Rs 4.5 lakh crore by the end of 2024-25.

While these figures were shared by the state’s finance minister Kanu Desai in March this year while presenting the budget, he made no reference to the debt trap the state is heading towards; that is because it has to pay back 61 per cent of the debt of over Rs 3 lakh crore over the next seven years. The CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) estimates, in a report tabled in the assembly, that the state will have to repay as much as Rs 1.87 lakh crore by 2028.

The same report also points out that while the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2 per cent between 2016 and 2021, public debt has grown at a CAGR of 11.5 per cent.