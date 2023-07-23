Pune Congress opposes Tilak trust’s move to felicitate PM Modi

The Pune City Congress has raised strong objections to Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust’s decision to confer the annual Lokmanya Tilak National Award on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The trust is headed by Congress leader Rohit, the great grandson of Bal Gangadhar Tilak and the national coordinator of Indian Youth Congress. The prestigious award is conferred annually by the trust on the occasion of Tilak's death anniversary.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a prominent Congress figure in India’s freedom struggle and played a crucial role in mobilising the masses towards self-rule or Swaraj.

In the past, the award has been conferred on former prime ministers Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Indira Gandhi. Modi will be the 41st recipient of this award. He will receive the award at the hands of Trust president and Rohit’s father Deepak Tilak at a ceremony on August 1.