Pune cop accused of fabricating evidence to frame Bhima-Koregaon accused

As soon as the MVA Government in Maharashtra ordered an investigation into the Bhima Koregaon case, the Union Home Ministry took away the case and entrusted the investigation to its own agency the NIA. What the NIA has investigated so far is not in the public domain.

But reports emanating from the US now suggest the involvement of the previous BJP Government in Maharashtra and the Pune Police in 2017-18 and appear to explain why the case was taken away by the Union Government.

The police officer widely believed to have been alluded to in the report by Andy Greenberg in Wired.Com is said to be a highly educated professional. His identity was uncovered because of a careless mistake. He had used his own phone number, email etc. for a ‘recovery mail’ which would have enabled him to hack into the computers even if they changed their passwords.

The investigators in the US, reports Wired, a journal devoted to science and technology, identified the police officer, his phone number and his photograph. They sought explanations from him and the Pune Police, they claim, but received no reply.

It is a sensational allegation that can potentially damage the then chief minister of the state Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP. If proved in an Indian court of law, the conspirators will be held guilty of fabricating evidence and be liable to serve prison terms. It will also open a can of worms and raise equally embarrassing questions about the role of the Union Government and central agencies.