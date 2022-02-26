Pune Police lodge FIR against former Pune CP Rashmi Shukla in connection with illegal phone tapping case

An FIR has been lodged against former Pune Police Commissioner and State Intelligence Department (SID) commission Rashmi Shukla in connection with the illegal phone tapping case at Bund Garden Police Station on Saturday. The case has been lodged under the sections 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act. IPS Shukla is presently the additional director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ’s South Zone in Hyderabad, was heading the the State SID when the incident took place. Shukla is handling three sectors –Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry under her current jurisdiction.

After registration of the FIR, Pune city police issued a statement, “During the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly in 2021, based on some questions the state government had formed a committee to investigate all phone tapping cases between 2015 to 2019. The three members committee was headed by the then DGP Sanjay Pandey.

The committee submitted a report which was accepted by the state government. Accordingly, an FIR has been registered against Shukla who was then police commissioner and other officials.”