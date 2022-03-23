Pune Police question former DCP (crime) in Rashmi Shukla illegal phone tapping case

The Pune Police on Monday questioned former Pune City DCP (crime) Pankaj Dahane in connection with the unauthorized and illegal tapping of mobile phones of politicians in a case involving Former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla (57). According to the investigating officials, DCP Dahane served with the crime branch during Shukla’s tenure wherein she had given ‘verbal orders’ to the junior IPS officer to tap phones. Shukla is expected to be summoned by the city police for questioning in the next few days, police said.

Investigators said that till date seven policemen including officers attached to the Technical Analysis Wing (TAW) have been questioned so far. The TAW functions under the crime branch and has the necessary infrastructure and technical expertise to intercept phones. The investigators questioned them on who had ordered interception and tapping of the phones and how mobile phone tapping was carried out by them.

On Feb 16, the Pune Police had lodged an FIR against IPS Rashmi Shukla at Bund Garden Police Station under Section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, in connection with the illegal phone tapping of State Congress President Nana Patole during the tenure of former CM Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government. A press release issued by Pune Police stated that during the monsoon session of State assembly in 2022, the Maharashtra Government had then announced that the state is ready to probe the allegations of illegal phone tapping. This committee has submitted its report to the government which has accepted it and a case was registered against Shukla at Bund Garden police station,” the release stated.