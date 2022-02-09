Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: 'Dalit winds' blowing across Punjab

This was for the first time in the history of Punjab politics when the Congress appointed a Dalit Chief Minister in a Jat-Sikh dominated state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) already had a Dalit leader Harpal Singh Cheema, as leader of opposition.

Barring Gyani Zail Singh (a Ramgarhia Sikh), Punjab has had 15 Jat-Sikh Chief Ministers after 1966.

Dalit population (32 per cent) which is the highest for any Indian state, is a main vote bank for the political parties and could not be ignored. Though this vote bank is scattered among Congress, SAD, BJP, BSP and AAP, yet all mainstream parties are seeking their support by alluring people of this community with their different poll promises.

Political analysts are of the view that previous records show that the Dalit voters never favoured any particular party in Punjab. So far, the SAD has succeeded in getting favour of Dalit voters in six assembly elections while Congress in five. The BSP had registered its presence in the state during Kanshi Ram’s time, but the party had to shift its base to Uttar Pradesh after tasting failure in Punjab.

The state has almost 40 per cent Hindu population and that too is not a consolidated category of voters. The Hindu population lives mostly in urban and semi-urban areas. The BJP failed to penetrate in rural Punjab which is considered as a stronghold of Akali Dal.