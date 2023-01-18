Punjab: BSF seizes Chinese pistols dropped by Pak drone 8 km inside Indian territory

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a cache of weapons and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone around eight kilometres inside the Indian territory from the international border in Punjab, a senior official said on Wednesday.

BSF troops heard the humming sound of the drone coming from Pakistan in the Uncha Takala frontier village area of Gurdaspur district around 11:50 pm on Tuesday, the official said.

"The drone could have been at a height of 300-400 metres, although it was not visible because of dense fog in the area.