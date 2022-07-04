Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann expands cabinet, inducts 5 MLAs as ministers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday expanded his cabinet by inducting five MLAs as ministers in a function held at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

This was the first expansion of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was voted to power in March this year.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs. Among the five new ministers, four are first-time MLAs while one is a serving the second term from Sunam assembly constituency.

Of the five new faces, four MLAs are from the Malwa region while one is from the Majha region.

Those who were administered oath as cabinet ministers include Aman Arora from Sunam constituency, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar (South), Fauja Singh Sarari from Guru Har Sahai, Chetan Singh Jourmajra from Samana, and Anmol Gagan Mann from Kharar.

Anmol Gagan Mann is the second woman who became a cabinet minister in the Mann cabinet.

Interacting with the media after the cabinet expansion, CM Bhagwant Mann said all 92 MLAs cannot be given a berth. “Those who cannot be inducted will be given other responsibilities. I hope that the new ministers will work with honesty. The portfolios will be allotted to the new ministers tomorrow or day after,” Mann said.

With the induction of five new ministers, the strength of the Mann cabinet has gone to 15, including the chief minister.

In March, 10 MLAs, including eight first-timers, were inducted as ministers in Mann’s cabinet. The Punjab cabinet has 18 berths including the chief minister.