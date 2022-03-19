Punjab: Eight first time MLAs among 10 ministers inducted in Bhagwant Mann's cabinet

Ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted as ministers in Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Saturday. Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit administered oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at the swearing in ceremony in presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattareya was also present on this special occasion.

Those who were inducted as Punjab cabinet ministers include Harmap Singh Cheema MLA from Dirba, Dr Baljit Kaur (Malout), Harbhajan Singh ETO (Jandiala), Dr Vijay Singla (Mansa), Lal Chand Kataruchak (Bhoa), Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Barnala), Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Ajnala), Laljit Singh Bhullar (Patti), Bram Shankar Jimpa (Hoshiarpur) and Harjot Singh Bains (Anandpur Sahib).

The portfolios to the newly inducted ministers would be allocated in the first cabinet meeting of Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government at 2 pm.