Punjab govt says it will rescind order removing Manisha Gulati as women panel chief after she moved HC

The Punjab government has informed the high court here that it will rescind its order removing Manisha Gulati as the State Women Commission chairperson, her lawyer said.

Gulati had on Tuesday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the state government's January 31 order to remove her from the post by withdrawing a September 2020 letter through which her tenure had been extended till March 2024.

“When today the matter was taken up, they (Punjab government) made a statement that they are withdrawing the order today itself,” said Chetan Mittal, the counsel for Gulati.

"With this, Manisha Gulati will be reinstated,” he added.

Gulati was appointed in March 2018 as the Commission chairperson during the then Congress government headed by Amarinder Singh. Singh is at present in the BJP.

The state government in its letter removing Gulati had cited that there was no provision for extension to the sitting chairperson or to the members of the commission beyond a three-year tenure under the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001.