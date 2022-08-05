Punjab, Haryana units of Congress join nationwide stir against price rise, unemployment

The Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh units of the Congress Party staged protests in Chandigarh on Friday as part of the nationwide stir against price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items.

Scores of party workers from Punjab and Haryana descended in Chandigarh and held meetings at their respective party offices.

Chandigarh Police used water cannons to prevent Punjab Congress leaders and workers from marching to the Punjab Raj Bhawan, even as Haryana Congress leaders were detained by the police after being similarly prevented from heading towards the Haryana Raj Bhawan. They were, however, released shortly afterwards.

The Punjab unit staged protests under the leadership of its president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.