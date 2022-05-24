Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked over corruption charges, Police launch hunt for the suspect
Acting tough against corruption and corrupts, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked state Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla for his alleged involvement in a corruption case on Tuesday.
The CM has also directed the police to register a case against the minister, on Tuesday.
“The minister has confessed to the crime,” disclosed CM Mann in a video clip.
The Punjab chief minister said that there were complaints against Dr Singla for demanding one per cent commission in every tender being floated by the government departments which Singla was holding.
Mann claimed to have all evidence against Singla before taking action. He also warned of stringent action against those involved in corruption, as the AAP has zero tolerance against corruption.
Vijay Singla got elected from Mansa assembly constituency on the plank of 'political honesty' but two months after being inducted as a cabinet minister, he has been shown the door for his alleged involvement in a serious corruption case.
Meanwhile, the police have launched a hunt to nab Dr Singla and raids are being conducted at his suspected hideouts.
