Punjab lifts all COVID-19 restrictions day ahead of swearing-in ceremony of new Chief Minister
Though government claimed that decision was taken as number of COVID cases have dropped, it has evidently been taken in view of swearing-in ceremony of new Punjab CM which is expected to draw a crowd
A day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister, the Punjab government on Tuesday lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in the state with immediate effect.
CM designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the 17th CM of Punjab at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of legendary Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr district. It is learnt that Mann will have 17 ministers in his cabinet and the MLAs will be administered oath later.
Though the government claimed that the restrictions were lifted as the number of COVID cases have dropped drastically across the state, the decision has evidently been taken in view of the swearing-in ceremony of new Punjab CM which is expected to be attended by thousands of people.
Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary of Home Affairs and Justice Department, Punjab, issued an order in this context on Tuesday morning.
"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, in supersession of all previous instructions on the subject all COVID-19 related restrictions are removed with immediate effect," the order read.
“However, the residents of the state are advised to follow COVID appropriate behavioural norms," it added.
The AAP is likely to appoint a woman MLA as the Speaker of Vidhan Sabha. The names of Saravjit Kaur Manuke and Baljinder Kaur are doing the rounds in this context.
