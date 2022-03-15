Punjab lifts all COVID-19 restrictions day ahead of swearing-in ceremony of new Chief Minister

A day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister, the Punjab government on Tuesday lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in the state with immediate effect.

CM designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the 17th CM of Punjab at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of legendary Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr district. It is learnt that Mann will have 17 ministers in his cabinet and the MLAs will be administered oath later.