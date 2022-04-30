Punjab Police allegedly harass journo at Kejriwal-Mann presser, complaint lodged

A complaint has been lodged against Punjab Police officials for misbehaving with a journalist during a joint press conference of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann at The Imperial.



A senior police official said that they were looking into the matter.



The victim, Naresh Vats, who lodged the complaint at the Connaught Place Police Station, alleged that when he went to cover the press conference on April 26, he was stopped by security personnel at the entry gate.