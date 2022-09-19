Punjab Police forms 3-member SIT to probe Chandigarh University case

The Punjab Police on Monday said it has formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations that objectionable videos of several women students of Chandigarh University had been recorded by a hosteller.

“On directions of Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann, a three-member all-women SIT has been constituted to investigate the Chandigarh University case, under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo," DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on Monday, Hindutan Times reported.

The team will thoroughly probe the case and no person involved will be spared, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.