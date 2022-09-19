Punjab Police forms 3-member SIT to probe Chandigarh University case
The team will thoroughly probe the case and no person involved will be spared, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said
The Punjab Police on Monday said it has formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations that objectionable videos of several women students of Chandigarh University had been recorded by a hosteller.
“On directions of Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann, a three-member all-women SIT has been constituted to investigate the Chandigarh University case, under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo," DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on Monday, Hindutan Times reported.
The team will thoroughly probe the case and no person involved will be spared, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.
"Investigations are going on at full pace," he added.
Three people, including a woman student, have been arrested. The police said the woman has been charged with section 354-C dealing with voyeurism of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act, reported Outlook.
"Thanks to DGP Himachal Pradesh for excellent co-operation. Electronic devices seized and sent for forensic examination."
The controversy began on Saturday amid the rumors of videos of 60 girl students being leaked. This was followed by protests that continued throughout the night.
The DGP appealed to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. "Do not fall for unverified rumours. Let's work together for peace in society," he said.
Protests had rocked the campus in Punjab's Mohali since Saturday night and they continued till early morning on Monday. Tension prevailed on the campus as protesting students confronted university and police officials, questioning why the university had on Sunday evening declared September 19 and 20 as "non-teaching days", the Outlook report further read.
With PTI inputs