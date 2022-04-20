Punjab Police serves notices to former AAP member Kumar Vishwas, Congress leader Alka Lama

The Punjab Police has registered an FIR against writer, poet and former founder member of AAP Kumar Vishwas in Ropar for allegedly making “inflammatory statements” against party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the run-up to the state assembly elections held on February 20.

Vishwas had alleged that Kejriwal had connections with separatists in Punjab and that those having sympathy with separatists used to visit his residence during the last assembly polls.

A case under sections 153, 153A, 505, 505 (2), 116 R/W 143, 147, 323, 341, 120-B IPC and 125 Representation of Peoples Act has been registered against him at a Ropar police station.

A team of Ropar police on Wednesday reached his home in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

A police officer confirmed that the complainant has alleged that when he was campaigning in a village along with AAP supporters, some masked men stopped them and called them “Khalistani”. Similar incidents have been regularly occurring, he alleged.

“All this started after Kumar Vishwas gave inflammatory statements against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on news channels/social media platforms alleging AAP links with separatist elements,” the FIR reads.

“As a result of these statements and videos, the peaceful atmosphere of the state of Punjab is likely to be disturbed,” it further reads.

The police said that as part of the investigation, notice has been served upon Kumar Vishwas to produce whatever evidence he has to support his allegations. The matter is being investigated as per facts and law, it said.

It may be recalled that the Union Government granted 'Y' category security cover to Kumar Vishwas after he accused Kejriwal of having links with separatist outfits.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Alka Lamba also received a notice from the Punjab police. In a tweet, Lamba wrote: “The Punjab Police has pasted the notice on the wall of the house and on the way #AAP@BhagwantMann has also threatened the government that if she does not appear in the police station on April 26, the consequences will be bad."