Punjab polls: CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Badals, Amarinder Singh file nomination papers

Several political leaders in Punjab including three former CMs and a former deputy CM filed their nomination papers for the ensuing Assembly elections on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi filed his nomination papers from Bhadaur (SC) seat in Barnala district. Channi is also contesting from Chamkaur Sahib seat on the Congress symbol.

Parkash Singh Badal, chief patron of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and five-term Chief Minister, has put his hat in the political ring by filing his nomination papers from Lambi at the age of 94.

Former CM Capt. Amarinder Singh, who launched a political outfit called Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) after being shown the door by the Congress, filed his papers from his traditional seat, Patiala (Urban), where he is taking on one-time confidant and former Patiala Mayor Vishnu Sharma contesting on the Congress symbol.