Punjab’s AAP govt under attack after state health minister humiliates BFUHS VC Dr Raj Bahadur; VC resigns

Expressing their resentment against the minister's misbehaviour, two other senior officers comprising Dr Rajiv Devgan Principal of Government Medical College, Amritsar, Dr KD Singh, Medical superintendent of Gurunanak Hospital, Amritsar, besides OP Chaudhary, secretary to vice-chancellor, have also submitted their resignations.

The behaviour of the state health minister has not only raised serious doubts on the functioning of the AAP led Punjab government but also on the competence and capability of CM Bhagwant Mann’s cabinet colleagues to handle their portfolios.

This is not the first such incident related to the state health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. Recently, he, along with his security guards and some AAP workers, throwing norm to winds, had barged into the labour room of Government Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, endangering lives of scores of women and infants. The health minister and his supporters also entered the Operation Theater of the hospital wearing shoes, which is against the norms.

Dr. Raj Bahadur, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, has an experience of more than 45 years as a teacher, researcher and administrator. Specialising in general orthopaedics surgery, orthopaedic education, spinal surgery and joint replacement, he is the former director-principal of the Govt Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh and ex-head of Department of Orthopaedics at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Dr Bahadur (71) is a renowned spine surgeon in the country, and Project Director and Member Secretary of the Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali. He is also a member of the National Medical Commission, the apex medical regulatory body in the country. This was his third term as a Vice Chancellor of the BFUHS, Faridkot.

The act of the health minister has brought the Bhagwant Mann government under an attack from political parties and different bodies of medical fraternity.

The social media was flooded with comments slamming the state health minister Jauramajra for humiliating BFUHS VC Dr Raj Bahadur.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who is leader of the opposition, has demanded strict action against health minister Jouramajra. In his tweets, Bajwa wrote, “ The sort of behaviour meted by the Health Minister to VC Baba Farid University Dr. Raj Bahadur is absolutely uncalled for @BhagwantMann ji should take strict action against the arrogant Minister. Otherwise such behaviour will alienate our medical fraternity.”