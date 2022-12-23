Pushing Bollywood to the Wall: Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan question 'civil liberties' in India

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, two of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars, have come out to make statements of the kind they have never made before. Speaking at the Kolkata International Film Festival on December 15, Bachchan spoke of “questions being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression” while Khan spoke of “narrowness” on social media. Their statements are offered as proof that the BJP and its affiliates have crossed all boundaries in their bid to control, command and dictate to the rest of the nation what to eat, what to wear, and now, what to see on movie screens.

The situation is so bad that even Bollywood, otherwise traditionally supine, can’t take it anymore. All of this would be a fair presentation of the controversy that has been created by the pre-release promos of a song from SRK’s latest, Pathan, in which Deepika Padukone wears a skimpy saffron-ish attire and dances to the words ‘besharam rang...’

The speed with which the BJP and its fringes have whipped up protests in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and demanded that the movie be banned or the colour of Padukone’s dress be changed— even though orange (rather than saffron) is just one of the many colours she wears in the performance—points to a concerted attempt to target Shah Rukh Khan, who has presented Pathan as his comeback film after a gap of four years. This will not be the first time that Khan, or other film personalities, has been targeted.

The episode in which his son Aryan was picked up by non-State players and delivered to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which recorded a formal arrest even though drugs were never found on him, and money was demanded by self-styled mediators, remains a shame and points to high levels of corruption in the NCB. That case led to a transfer but a full-scale investigation and criminal charges into the murky workings of the NCB wait for another day.