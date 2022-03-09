Putin, modern-day Tsar, has gambled and lost in Ukraine, and must know a defeated Tsar’s fate is not pretty

The Kremlin is now dangerously dependent on China and this is another disaster for the Russian people as the Putin dictatorship becomes even more repressive. The Russian elite and masses will pay a bitter price for Putin's geopolitical crimes against Ukraine.

The rouble is now a pariah currency and even though the central bank policy rate is 20% while the economy could easily lose 25% from its GDP as the Russian people relive the Yeltsin economic nightmare of the 1990s.

The Putin regime is dependent on his KGB cronies, the siloviki who have looted at least $800 billion from Russia in his 22-year reign as the post-Soviet Tsar in the Kremlin. Now Putin has become a liability and not an asset to his palace guard and thus the odds of a regime change have never been higher.

As a student of Russian history, Putin knows that Nikita Khrushchev was ousted as the leader of the USSR after he gambled and lost in the Cuban missile crisis. Earlier, Tsars Peter III and Pavel were strangled in their own palace bedrooms by their own top siloviki nobles.

Even the last Tsar, Nicolas II was forced to abdicate by his generals after the imperial Russian Army was crushed by the troops of Kaiser Willhelm. So Putin desperately needs an exit strategy before Ukraine becomes his regime's Afghanistan and the Russian elite force regime change as the breadlines in Moscow lengthen.