Putting a finger(print) on it

Officers are posted at the Bureau directly from the Maharashtra Police Training Academy, and have to undergo a one-year training course before they can start working. All Fingerprint Bureau personnel are required to appear for an exam three years after their recruitment. It is only after they pass this exam that they are qualified to submit their analysis and opinion as evidence in court cases. In other words, unless they pass this exam, their opinion isn’t counted as expert opinion and has no value in a court.

“We have a database of over 2.5 lakh fingerprints in Mumbai alone, while all units in Maharashtra would hold around seven lakh fingerprints. After every arrest, the police station or unit concerned sends us the fingerprints of the accused. This is also done for convicts, whose prints are collected by our personnel posted at all prisons in the state. Further, we collect hundreds of prints from crime scenes, which are called chance prints,” Sanjay Rawal, Director of the Mumbai Fingerprint Bureau, explains.

Fingerprinting as a piece of evidence works on the simple principle that no two fingerprints are identical. Faces can be changed, eye colours and voices can be altered, even skin tones can be tweaked, but fingerprints are always constant and unique to their owners. Hence, they become very important as evidence in a court of law, and help the investigating officers establish the identity of the accused as well as their presence at the crime scene beyond doubt.

Police Inspector Vijay Bhilare, who is currently posted with the Mumbai Fingerprint Bureau, recalls a crime that occurred in Wardha. An argument during a marriage celebration led to the accused stabbing the victim to death right outside the venue. After the crime, the accused placed the dagger in a plastic bag and threw it in a garbage dump, from where it was subsequently recovered. The Fingerprint Bureau lifted a print off the dagger, matched it to the arrested accused and submitted it as evidence. As Bhilare was the officer who had submitted the expert opinion, he was called to testify during the trial.

“During cross-examination, the lawyer asked me how we were able to get such clear prints despite the dagger being wrapped in a plastic bag and thrown in a garbage dump. I replied saying that it was precisely because of the plastic that the fingerprints had been preserved, as the plastic had protected the dagger from the elements,” Bhilare recounts.

Clearly, the Fingerprint Bureau’s work is not just limited to squinting at computer screens and typing out reports. They, too, need to play legal games with lawyers in court.